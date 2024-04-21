Hasan raises 1971 genocide issue with Pak envoy

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday (21 April) raised the issue of genocide committed by Pakistan military during the War of Liberation in 1971 during his courtesy meeting with High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof.

"Naturally, there was a discussion about the genocide that took place here in 1971. I also shared my sufferings," Minister Hasan told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

Bangladesh seeks an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed during the 1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised that cooperation can be expanded in trade and commerce, agricultural cooperation, and people-to-people contact, according to the MoFA.

They also agreed to work together at the United Nations and other International Organizations for promoting common interest.

'Indian FS's visit postponed due to their internal reasons'

At the press conference, Hasan Mahmud said the planned official visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Bangladesh was postponed due to their various internal reasons.

"Look, elections are underway there (in India). It (visit) was postponed because of various internal (India's) reasons," he told reporters when asked about the reasons behind the postponement of the visit.

The foreign minister said it has not been conveyed to Dhaka yet when the visit will take place.

The visit, which will take place on a mutually convenient new date, is part of high-level exchanges between Bangladesh and India and to review progress in two countries' bilateral cooperation agenda, said a diplomatic source.

Though there was no official announcement from Dhaka and New Delhi regarding the visit, the Indian FS was scheduled to be in Dhaka on a brief visit on 20 April.

Diplomatic sources indicate that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India is planned early July after the conclusion of the neighbouring country's national election, which is the world's largest democratic exercise, spanning seven phases from 19 April to 1 June, with the vote count set for 4 June.

Pre-election surveys suggest a strong showing for the coalition led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely anticipated to secure re-election.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's India visit will definitely take place. However, it will take place after the election in India," FM Hasan said recently.

He said it is not yet discussed at the official level when the visit will exactly take place.