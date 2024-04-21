Hasan raises 1971 genocide issue with Pak envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
21 April, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 06:53 pm

Related News

Hasan raises 1971 genocide issue with Pak envoy

Bangladesh seeks an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed during the 1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh

UNB
21 April, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 06:53 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday (21 April) raised the issue of genocide committed by Pakistan military during the War of Liberation in 1971 during his courtesy meeting with High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof.

"Naturally, there was a discussion about the genocide that took place here in 1971. I also shared my sufferings," Minister Hasan told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

Bangladesh seeks an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed during the 1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the meeting, both sides emphasised that cooperation can be expanded in trade and commerce, agricultural cooperation, and people-to-people contact, according to the MoFA.

They also agreed to work together at the United Nations and other International Organizations for promoting common interest.

'Indian FS's visit postponed due to their internal reasons'

At the press conference, Hasan Mahmud said the planned official visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Bangladesh was postponed due to their various internal reasons.

"Look, elections are underway there (in India). It (visit) was postponed because of various internal (India's) reasons," he told reporters when asked about the reasons behind the postponement of the visit.

The foreign minister said it has not been conveyed to Dhaka yet when the visit will take place.

The visit, which will take place on a mutually convenient new date, is part of high-level exchanges between Bangladesh and India and to review progress in two countries' bilateral cooperation agenda, said a diplomatic source.

Though there was no official announcement from Dhaka and New Delhi regarding the visit, the Indian FS was scheduled to be in Dhaka on a brief visit on 20 April.

Diplomatic sources indicate that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India is planned early July after the conclusion of the neighbouring country's national election, which is the world's largest democratic exercise, spanning seven phases from 19 April to 1 June, with the vote count set for 4 June.

Pre-election surveys suggest a strong showing for the coalition led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely anticipated to secure re-election.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's India visit will definitely take place. However, it will take place after the election in India," FM Hasan said recently.

He said it is not yet discussed at the official level when the visit will exactly take place.

Top News

Bangladesh / 1971 genocide / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

3h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

9h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

11h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

6m | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

1h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

2h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

4h | Videos