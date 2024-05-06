OIC Summit: Foreign Minister holds meetings with counterparts from Malaysia, Brunei, Azerbaijan

Foreign Affairs Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at one of the sessions of the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul, Gambia, on Saturday 4 May. Photo: UNB

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Hasan Mahmud and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan held a bilateral meeting at the opening session of the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul, Gambia, on Saturday (4 May) afternoon local time.

They pledged to strengthen the excellent relations between the two countries by discussing matters of mutual interest, including the employment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.

The meeting also discussed Rohingya repatriation and greater cooperation in trade and investment.

Brunei Darussalam Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan bin Pehin held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on this day.

During the meeting, Dr Hasan called for further strengthening of trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam.

In the meeting, the foreign ministers of both countries discussed various issues related to mutual interest, including cattle export from Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam, increased trade and investment between the two countries, and the Rohingya crisis.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also met with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and emphasised increasing communication between the business organisations of the two countries to increase trade and investment with Bangladesh.

The foreign ministers of both countries also discussed the possibility of importing energy from Azerbaijan.