Hajj registration deadline extended again till 11 April

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 12:54 pm

Photo:BSS/AFP
Photo:BSS/AFP

The government has extended the deadline for Hajj registration till 11 April as the quota of pilgrims has not been fulfilled.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notice on Thursday (6 April) announcing the extension of registration deadline.

Previously on 30 March the deadline was extended till 5 April.

This year, the Saudi government has set the hajj quota for Bangladesh at 1.27 lakh. However, as of Thursday, only 1.18 lakh people have completed the registration process.

The server for the hajj registration will automatically be stopped once the registration quota is filled, reads the notice.

Earlier on 9 January, the government signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia over Hajj.

According to the agreement, 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while 112,198 can go under private management.

This year, 70% Bangladeshi pilgrims will go through Jeddah Airport while the rest 30% will go through Madinah Airport.

Meanwhile, the government reduced the cost of hajj packages under both public and private managements by Tk11,725 as Saudi Arabia has reduced a service charge for the intending pilgrims worldwide.

Pilgrims who will perform hajj under the government management have to pay Tk 6, 71,290 each to perform hajj this year after deduction of Tk 11,725.

Besides, those who will go under private management have to pay Tk 6, 60,893 each after deduction of the amount.

