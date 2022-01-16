Groundwater levels do not deplete by Boro cultivation: BRRI

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:57 pm

Groundwater levels do not deplete by Boro cultivation: BRRI

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:57 pm
Groundwater levels do not deplete by Boro cultivation: BRRI

Groundwater levels do not deplete during the Boro season as one kilogram of Boro rice production requires only 550-650 litres of water and not 3000-5000 litres, a research report revealed.

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) disclosed the research findings at a webinar titled 'Groundwater Sustainability and Rice Production in North-West Bangladesh'  on Sunday.

The BRRI organized the webinar with the support of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), University of Southern Queensland (USQ), ACAIR and Australian AID.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak was present as the chief guest at the webinar.

Earlier, the traditional notion was 3000-5000 litres of water is required for one kg Boro production.

But BRRI research report said that one kg of Boro rice is produced by using 1000-1600 litres of water through the controlled irrigation system. Of that total water, 40% (400-650 litres) mixes up with the groundwater which means actual water use is 550-650 litres.

In his speech, Abdur Razzak said the misconception regarding wastage of water for Boro production which prevails in society will be dispelled with the BRRI and other organisations' research findings. 

He called upon the Water Development Board and other relevant organisations to conduct this type of study simultaneously.       

Professor Emeritus of Bangladesh Agriculture University MA Sattar Mandal said Boro rice cultivation is not the only reason for the depletion of the groundwater level in the North-Western region. As the rivers and canals of the Northern areas dry up during the dry season, part of the groundwater goes to the river as base flow.

Two paper presenters told the seminar that the Boro cultivation area has not increased in the Northern Region in the last 10 years although production has increased due to high yielding rice varieties and other reasons.   

The BRRI Director General Shahjahan Kabir said that the negative concept regarding Boro rice cultivation is not right. Groundwater level depletion can happen in some areas of the Barind tracts only.    

The ground level aquifers work as the reservoirs, the DG added.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) / Boro

