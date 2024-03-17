BRRI celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary, Children's Day 2024

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 05:34 pm

Related News

BRRI celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary, Children's Day 2024

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 05:34 pm
BRRI celebrates Bangabandhu&#039;s birth anniversary, Children&#039;s Day 2024

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and National Children's Day with various programs today (17 March). 

The day started with the hoisting of the national flag at the institute's headquarters in Gazipur by the chief guest, BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir, who also laid a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait, reads a press release. 

This was followed by a brief discussion session chaired by the chief scientific officer, Dr ASM Masuduzzaman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Special guests, including BRRI's Director of Research, Dr Mohammad Khalequzzaman, and Director of Administration and General Care, Dr Md Abdul Latif, delivered speeches. 

To mark National Children's Day, BRRI High School and BRRI Progoti Primary School celebrated with a cake cutting by BRRI's Director General, Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir. 

The event was inaugurated by releasing balloons by the chief guest. 

During the event, the director general addressed the students, saying, "Bangabandhu means Bangladesh, and Bangladesh means Bangabandhu. It is because of Bangabandhu's birth on 17 March 1920, that we have achieved an independent and sovereign state named Bangladesh on the world map.

"It was Bangabandhu's dream to transform Bangladesh into an advanced and ideal state in the world arena, and the current government is tirelessly working to realise that dream. To build a smart and developed Bangladesh, the future generation must nurture Bangabandhu's ideals and consciousness," he added.

 

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

10h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

7h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

47m | Videos
This is how Bangladesh Bank will conduct forced merger

This is how Bangladesh Bank will conduct forced merger

2h | Videos
Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

6h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Harabara

Delicious Chicken Harabara

4h | Videos