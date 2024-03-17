BRRI celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary, Children's Day 2024

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and National Children's Day with various programs today (17 March).

The day started with the hoisting of the national flag at the institute's headquarters in Gazipur by the chief guest, BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir, who also laid a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait, reads a press release.

This was followed by a brief discussion session chaired by the chief scientific officer, Dr ASM Masuduzzaman.

Special guests, including BRRI's Director of Research, Dr Mohammad Khalequzzaman, and Director of Administration and General Care, Dr Md Abdul Latif, delivered speeches.

To mark National Children's Day, BRRI High School and BRRI Progoti Primary School celebrated with a cake cutting by BRRI's Director General, Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir.

The event was inaugurated by releasing balloons by the chief guest.

During the event, the director general addressed the students, saying, "Bangabandhu means Bangladesh, and Bangladesh means Bangabandhu. It is because of Bangabandhu's birth on 17 March 1920, that we have achieved an independent and sovereign state named Bangladesh on the world map.

"It was Bangabandhu's dream to transform Bangladesh into an advanced and ideal state in the world arena, and the current government is tirelessly working to realise that dream. To build a smart and developed Bangladesh, the future generation must nurture Bangabandhu's ideals and consciousness," he added.