Green light for public transports to run at full capacity from 11 Aug

The government has decided to allow the movement of public transports from 11 August.

Public transports in all routes can carry passengers equal to their capacity but their numbers have to be reduced by 50%, said an official notice issued by the cabinet division.

All parties must maintain social distancing and hygiene rules strictly while using public transports and going outside, the notification added

According to the notice, all kinds of shops are allowed to stay open from 10am to 8pm.