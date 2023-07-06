Greece starts accepting visa applications in Dhaka

Bangladesh nationals can now apply for all visa categories such as tourism, employment, family reunification, students', and Digital Nomads from a newly opened visa application centre in Dhaka.

Bangladeshis bound to Greece need not travel to New Delhi to submit their visa applications anymore.

Greece Visa World Centre (GVCW), the exclusive external service provider to the Greek diplomatic and consular authorities, in partnership with VFS Global has opened a dedicated centre in Dhaka to accept applications for all visa categories.

Visa applicants need to visit the GVWC website to get an online appointment (https://bd-gr.gvcworld.eu/en/online-visa-application) before visiting the VFS Global Joint Visa Application Centre (JVAC) at Borak Mehnur (8th Floor), 51/B, Kemal Ataturk Avenue, to submit their application and register their biometrics.

"The new centre will immensely benefit the people of Bangladesh, many of whom are interested in travelling to Greece for work, education, business and leisure. The development is another feather in our trusted partnership with GVWC with whom we are working since 2018," said Prabuddha Sen, chief operating officer, (South Asia) of VFS Global.

The state-of-the-art new VAC is equipped with dedicated submission counters for regular applicants as well as the optional premium lounge service for travellers looking for a seamless visa experience.

GVCW operates in 18 countries and 82 cities around the world. Leveraging on its operational capabilities and the valuable contribution of its partners, notably the Hellenic Telecommunication Organization (OTE), the largest telecom Company in Europe and VFS Global, GVCW is servicing thousands of visa applicants daily.

The continuous efforts of almost 300 visa handling personnel now manning GVCW's 82 VACs and its cutting-edge on-line visa application technology, allow for a more efﬁcient workﬂow and have enabled the substantial reduction of the respective Greek Consulates' workload leading to the streamlining of visa-application procedures.

With approximately 7,000 Greece visa applications received annually, the country is one of the emerging destinations for Bangladesh.