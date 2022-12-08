Govt working to explore cultural talents at grassroots: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

BSS
08 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 01:25 pm

Related News

Govt working to explore cultural talents at grassroots: PM Hasina

"We have taken measures to find out artful mind and flourish the knowledge and excellence of the people involved in cultural activities at the remote areas," she said

BSS
08 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has taken the initiative to flourish the brilliance of culturally talented people at the grassroots.

"We have taken measures to find out artful mind and flourish the knowledge and excellence of the people involved in cultural activities at the remote areas," she said.

The prime minister said this while virtually inaugurating the month-long 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh-2022 from her official Ganabhaban residence.

She said her government is working tirelessly for the socio-economic development of the people alongside flourishing their artful minds.

Top News

culture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

2h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

3h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

3h | Panorama
Recessions lead the investors to take money out of stocks and other risky investments, and are willing to accept low returns in safe, long-term fixed income investments. Photo: Reuters

What the inverted yield curve says about the next recession

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

2h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

15h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points