Govt working to explore cultural talents at grassroots: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has taken the initiative to flourish the brilliance of culturally talented people at the grassroots.

"We have taken measures to find out artful mind and flourish the knowledge and excellence of the people involved in cultural activities at the remote areas," she said.

The prime minister said this while virtually inaugurating the month-long 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh-2022 from her official Ganabhaban residence.

She said her government is working tirelessly for the socio-economic development of the people alongside flourishing their artful minds.