Govt on track to recover money smuggled abroad: PM Hasina tells JS

Bangladesh

UNB
14 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

Govt on track to recover money smuggled abroad: PM Hasina tells JS

UNB
14 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 08:09 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking in the parliament. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking in the parliament. Photo: UNB

The government has taken necessary initiatives regarding the signing of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) Treaty with 10 countries in order to receive necessary information, evidence and other necessary assistance in a bid to recover the money smuggled from Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said this in Parliament while replying to a tabled question of opposition Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu during the question-answer session on Wednesday (14 February).

She also said a strategic paper on the recovery of laundered money has been prepared, which has been sent to all relevant ministries, departments and agencies to implement the recommendations of the said strategy paper.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sheikh Hasina said money laundering through hundi or any other means is investigated by the CID of Bangladesh Police.

"In this regard, the law enforcement authorities of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) are increasingly communicating with their foreign counterparts for the purpose of mutual cooperation in order to recover money in cases of money laundering detected abroad," she added.
 

Top News

Money laundering / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

2h | Features
Illustration: Collected

Bollywood college-love that was hardly met in reality

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

5h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

1h | Videos
We're struggling for survival

We're struggling for survival

2h | Videos
A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

1h | Videos
Di Maria was about to risk his career to win the 2014 World Cup

Di Maria was about to risk his career to win the 2014 World Cup

2h | Videos