Govt on track to recover money smuggled abroad: PM Hasina tells JS

The government has taken necessary initiatives regarding the signing of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) Treaty with 10 countries in order to receive necessary information, evidence and other necessary assistance in a bid to recover the money smuggled from Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said this in Parliament while replying to a tabled question of opposition Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu during the question-answer session on Wednesday (14 February).

She also said a strategic paper on the recovery of laundered money has been prepared, which has been sent to all relevant ministries, departments and agencies to implement the recommendations of the said strategy paper.

Sheikh Hasina said money laundering through hundi or any other means is investigated by the CID of Bangladesh Police.

"In this regard, the law enforcement authorities of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) are increasingly communicating with their foreign counterparts for the purpose of mutual cooperation in order to recover money in cases of money laundering detected abroad," she added.

