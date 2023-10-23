Govt to set up Dr MA Wazed Miah Agriculture University in Natore

The government is going to set up a new agricultural university after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's late husband Dr. M.A Wazed Miah in Natore.

The cabinet chaired by Premier Sheikh Hasina gave the final approval of the draft 'Dr. M.A Wazed Miah Agriculture University Act-2023' on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said this while briefing after the meeting.

He said the cabinet on principal approved the Dr. M.A Wazed Miah Agriculture University Act on August 28 and now the final approval was given.

The agriculture university will be set up in Natore but the university authority will fix which subjects will be taught there.