Govt allots aid for Pirganj violence victims

The government has decided to allot building materials, food items, and cash aids for the victims of communal violence in Pirganj, Rangpur.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief will give one hundred bundles of corrugated iron sheets and Tk3 lakh to build houses as humanitarian aid to the victims, said a press release.

Additionally, two hundred packets of dried and other food items will also be given to the victims.

The decision to allocate the aid items was taken on Monday.

Each packet contains a total of eight items including 10 kilograms of miniket rice, 1-kilogram lentil, 1-kilogram iodised salt, 1-litre soybean oil, 1-kilogram sugar, 100 grams of chili powder, 200 grams of turmeric powder and 100 grams of coriander powder.

Each packet of food is expected to last about a week for a family of four, the press release added.

Instructions have been issued to distribute the sanctioned aid items among the victims in consultation with the concerned Members of Parliament.