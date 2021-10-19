Govt allots aid for Pirganj violence victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:31 pm

Related News

Govt allots aid for Pirganj violence victims

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief will give one hundred bundles of corrugated iron sheets and Tk3 lakh to build houses as humanitarian aid to the victims

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has decided to allot building materials, food items, and cash aids for the victims of communal violence in Pirganj, Rangpur. 

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief will give one hundred bundles of corrugated iron sheets and Tk3 lakh to build houses as humanitarian aid to the victims, said a press release. 

Additionally, two hundred packets of dried and other food items will also be given to the victims.

The decision to allocate the aid items was taken on Monday.

Each packet contains a total of eight items including 10 kilograms of miniket rice, 1-kilogram lentil, 1-kilogram iodised salt, 1-litre soybean oil, 1-kilogram sugar, 100 grams of chili powder, 200 grams of turmeric powder and 100 grams of coriander powder.

Each packet of food is expected to last about a week for a family of four, the press release added.

Instructions have been issued to distribute the sanctioned aid items among the victims in consultation with the concerned Members of Parliament.

Top News

Pirganj Attack / Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers