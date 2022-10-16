JS body recommends putting pressure on foreign ministry for Rohingya repatriation

The Parliamentary standing committee on the disaster management and relief ministry recommended putting pressure on the foreign ministry for expediting the Rohingya repatriation in an effort to mitigate internal law and order and environmental risks created by hodting the displaced Rohingyas.

The recommendation was made at the committee's 28th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital with its chairman AB Tajul Islam, on Sunday.

The committee also held an elaborate discussion on the ongoing projects approved by the committee and its progress and necessary steps about tackling fire incidents, flood risk, lightning and nor'westers.

It also suggested taking effective steps so that the ongoing construction work of different bridges and culverts across the country can be visible before the next monsoon.

The meeting also stressed the importance of the research of different universities and private research institutes to control lightning and creating public awareness.

Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Management and Relief and official concerned of Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat were present among others.