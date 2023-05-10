Mocha may turn into super cyclone, make land fall in Cox’s Bazar on 14 May: Disaster management ministry

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Cyclone 'Mocha' may develop into a super cyclone and it is more likely to pass through Cox's Bazar and Myanmar's Rakhine region next Sunday (14 May), according to meteorologists and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

"It has been forecast that Cyclone Mocha will be a super cyclone. It is likely to hit between 13 May night and 14 May morning. It may hit Cox's Bazar. Especially, the low-lying areas of St Martin may be affected," said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohammad Enamur Rahman at a press briefing at the Secretariat on Wednesday (10 May).

The cyclone is likely to make landfall on Cox's Bazar coast by Sunday (May 14), he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture Extension has already instructed to harvest Boro paddy to prevent damage caused by the cyclone.

Mostafa Kamal Palash, a weather and climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, released some information about this cyclone.

He said, "According to European and Japanese weather forecast models, if the deep depression turns into a cyclone during the day, it may touch the southeast coast of Bangladesh after 6am on Sunday morning. To be specific, it is more likely to pass through Cox's Bazar and Myanmar's Rakhine region."

He also said it is difficult to confirm the movement of the cyclone so early. "We anticipate obtaining greater clarity regarding the cyclone's path by Thursday."

Meteorological Department Director Md Azizur Rahman said, "The deep depression is now in the southeast Bay of Bengal. Now its direction is west and north-west. This movement pattern is expected to persist until tomorrow.

"When the cyclone reaches the central region of the bay, it is projected to shift its course towards the north and northeast. In other words, it has the possibility of making landfall between the Cox's Bazar and Myanmar coast on 14 May."

The Department of Agriculture Extension issued a warning notice on Wednesday to prevent the possible damage caused by the cyclone, saying that there is a possibility of heavy crop damage due to this cyclone.

In the directive, farmers have been advised to cut 80% of the ripe Boro paddy, as well as harvest ripe mangoes and other harvestable crops quickly. 

