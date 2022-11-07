Relief Ministry, World Vision Bangladesh hold workshop on Nobo Jatra Project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

Relief Ministry, World Vision Bangladesh hold workshop on Nobo Jatra Project

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Relief Ministry, World Vision Bangladesh hold workshop on Nobo Jatra Project

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and World Vision Bangladesh jointly hosted a lessons-learned workshop on USAID funded "Nobo Jatra – New Beginning Project". 

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan attended the workshop as the chief guest.at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka Monday (7 November), said a press release. 

The event was attended by special guests USAID Bangladesh Humanitarian Assistance Office Director and BHA Country Lead Ellen de Guzman, Bangladesh Bank Policy Support Wing Director Dr Imam Abu Sayeed, BRAC Bank Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Syed Abdul Momen and World Vision Bangladesh National Director Suresh Bartlett.

The workshop highlighted Nobo Jatra's experience and learnings from implementing an integrated layered Ultra Poor Graduation (UPG) program featuring inclusive Market Systems Development (iMSD); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR); and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions to enhance individual and community level resilience capacities and prevent re-entry of participants into poverty. 

World Vision Bangladesh in partnership with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) have been ensuring economic security for the less fortunate through integrated market system development with social safety net programs in Khulna and Satkhira districts through USAID's 'Nobo Jatra – new beginning' project. 

Md Kamrul Hasan said "I appreciate USAID for being a longstanding development partner of Bangladesh. They have been always beside Bangladesh." 

He also said that the coastal people have been suffering from different problems, but today's event of NJP project will be a milestone of helping the coastal people. 

"Nobo Jatra Project is very much aligning with Bangladesh's 8th five-year plan and helpful to achieving the SDGs, said Md Kamrul Hasan, adding that "Let's work together. We'll continue to collaborating with international and local NGOs in reducing poverty and climate related risks in the upcoming years." 

Ellen de Guzman said "The USAID has dedicated substantial resources to realise sustainable, gender-inclusive and equitable food security and improve economic livelihoods for vulnerable communities in Bangladesh. 

"It is important to integrate vulnerable populations and participants effectively into market system and connect them with private sector actors this will increase sustainability and scale up impacts," she added. 

World Vision Bangladesh National Director Suresh Bartlett said, "Some women of Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) and UPG groups never left home and most of them were child brides. Today they have come out. They are creating an asset for their families. They are coming to ensure their children are not drop out from school or their children are not married early. This is the transformation. That is what we want to see. World Vision is looking into that."

World Vision Bangladesh / Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief / USAID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

4h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

5h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

18h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

21h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation