Relief Ministry, World Vision Bangladesh hold workshop on Nobo Jatra Project

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and World Vision Bangladesh jointly hosted a lessons-learned workshop on USAID funded "Nobo Jatra – New Beginning Project".

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan attended the workshop as the chief guest.at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka Monday (7 November), said a press release.

The event was attended by special guests USAID Bangladesh Humanitarian Assistance Office Director and BHA Country Lead Ellen de Guzman, Bangladesh Bank Policy Support Wing Director Dr Imam Abu Sayeed, BRAC Bank Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Syed Abdul Momen and World Vision Bangladesh National Director Suresh Bartlett.

The workshop highlighted Nobo Jatra's experience and learnings from implementing an integrated layered Ultra Poor Graduation (UPG) program featuring inclusive Market Systems Development (iMSD); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR); and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions to enhance individual and community level resilience capacities and prevent re-entry of participants into poverty.

World Vision Bangladesh in partnership with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) have been ensuring economic security for the less fortunate through integrated market system development with social safety net programs in Khulna and Satkhira districts through USAID's 'Nobo Jatra – new beginning' project.

Md Kamrul Hasan said "I appreciate USAID for being a longstanding development partner of Bangladesh. They have been always beside Bangladesh."

He also said that the coastal people have been suffering from different problems, but today's event of NJP project will be a milestone of helping the coastal people.

"Nobo Jatra Project is very much aligning with Bangladesh's 8th five-year plan and helpful to achieving the SDGs, said Md Kamrul Hasan, adding that "Let's work together. We'll continue to collaborating with international and local NGOs in reducing poverty and climate related risks in the upcoming years."

Ellen de Guzman said "The USAID has dedicated substantial resources to realise sustainable, gender-inclusive and equitable food security and improve economic livelihoods for vulnerable communities in Bangladesh.

"It is important to integrate vulnerable populations and participants effectively into market system and connect them with private sector actors this will increase sustainability and scale up impacts," she added.

World Vision Bangladesh National Director Suresh Bartlett said, "Some women of Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) and UPG groups never left home and most of them were child brides. Today they have come out. They are creating an asset for their families. They are coming to ensure their children are not drop out from school or their children are not married early. This is the transformation. That is what we want to see. World Vision is looking into that."