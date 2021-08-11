Govt releases Saudi’s conditions for performing Umrah from Bangladesh

Related News

The conditions imposed by the Saudi government for performing Umrah are published on the Hajj website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs (www.hajj.gov.bd)

Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2020. Photo : Reuters
Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2020. Photo : Reuters

After about a year and a half, with the permission of the Saudi government Umrah activities is going to resume from Bangladesh in 1443 Hijri year. 

However, the Saudi government has imposed certain conditions on performing Umrah from Bangladesh.

The conditions imposed by the Saudi government for performing Umrah are published on the Hajj website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs (www.hajj.gov.bd).

The information was revealed in a press release signed by senior information officer of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Mohammad Anwar Hossain on Wednesday. 

Earlier, the Umrah visa was closed for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Saudi Arabia recently eased its ban on performing Umrah applying some conditions for pilgrims. 

The conditions include-

Muslims who intend to perform Umrah can enter Saudi Arabia on a direct flight from all countries except - India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon. 

If a Muslim from these countries wants to enter Saudi Arabia, he/she has to complete a 14-day quarantine in a third country besides those 9 countries. 

Further, everyone wishing to perform Umrah must be vaccinated with two doses of coronavirus vaccine. 

That vaccine must be Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson. 

Only those 18 years of age or older will be allowed to perform Umrah. 

In addition, pilgrims can only go to Saudi Arabia through an Umrah agency recognized by the country's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

