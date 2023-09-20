Govt to procure 1.90 lakh MTs fertiliser, 1.45cr litre edible oil, 27,000 MTs lentil

The government today approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.90 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser, 1.45 crore litres of edible oil and 27,000 metric tonnes of lentil in order to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approval came from the 31st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 11 proposals.

He said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under the 1st lot with around Tk120.45 crore with per tonne fertiliser costing $365. The BCIC will procure another consignment of 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the 4th lot with around Tk118.84 crore where per tonne fertiliser would cost $307.12.

Mahbub said following three separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 30,000 metric tons of TSP fertiliser under the 8th lot under state-level agreement from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Tk130.02 crore with the cost of per tonne fertiliser reaching at $394.

Under two state-level agreements, the BADC will procure 50,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation under the 15th lot with around Tk180.26 crore while the BADC will procure another consignment of 50,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation under the 16th lot with around Tk180.26 crore. The cost for per tonne fertiliser in both the lots would be $327.75.

In response to two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 80 lakh litres of soybean oil under local open tender method for the current fiscal year from City Edible Oil Limited with around Tk128.24 crore with per litre oil costing Tk160.30.

The TCB will procure another consignment of 65 lakh litres of rice bran oil under local DPM method with around Taka 103.35 crore where the price of per liter oil would be Tk159.

In two other separate proposals, the TCB would procure 6,000 metric tonnes of lentil from two suppliers with around Tk66.60 crore with per KG lentil costing Tk111. The TCB will procure another consignment of 21,000 metric tonnes of lentil from four suppliers with around Tk207.90 crore with per KG lentil costing Tk99.

The day's CCGP meeting also approved a procurement proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division and a cost variation proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources.