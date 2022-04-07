Govt to procure 100,000 MTs of fertiliser from KSA, Qatar and Kafco

The government will procure 100,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and local company Kafco.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase (CCPP) in a meeting on Thursday approved three separate proposals in this regard. Seven other proposals were also approved by the committee.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting while members of the committee attended it.

As per the approvals, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) will import 40,000 MTs of DAP fertiliser at Tk339.13 crore from Ma'dan of Saudi Arabia while Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will import 30,000 MTs of bulk prilled urea fertiliser from Muntajat of Qatar at Tk247.10 crore.

Another 30,000 MTs bagged granular urea from local Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (Kafco) at Tk241.96 crore.

The BCIC also received a nod from the committee to import 10,000 MTs of phosphoric acid from RK Enterprise, Dhaka at Tk82.94 crore.