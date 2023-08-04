Govt issues alert after 'hacktivist' groups threaten to launch attack on 15 August

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 10:20 pm

Related News

Govt issues alert after 'hacktivist' groups threaten to launch attack on 15 August

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The government has asked all public and private organisations to be on alert for possible cyberattacks on 15 August following threats from some hacktivist groups earlier this week.

Warning of possible disruption to IT operations and businesses, the Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) has advised all organisations to take the required precautions to protect their infrastructures.

The hacker groups have been targeting organisations from Pakistan, and Bangladesh, it stated.

In recent research, the team identified several groups with the same motivation. They have been incessantly conducting frequent cyber-attacks against organisations in Bangladesh affecting its operations and businesses.

The hacker groups have been targeting organisations from Pakistan, and Bangladesh. 

The Computer Incident Response Team also identified several groups with the same motivation. They have been incessantly conducting frequent cyber-attacks against organisations in Bangladesh affecting its operations and businesses. 

The groups' primary attack tactics include, Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, website defacements, compromising the website and using malicious PHP shells as a backdoor to drop payloads.

Top targeted organisation type are gov't and military, law enforcement agencies, banks and non-bank financial institutions, pharmaceuticals, retail and industrial organisations, energy and education sectors. 

Recent notable activities targeting Bangladesh

On 1 August, a hacker group claimed a cyber-attack on Payment Gateway in Bangladesh and Law enforcement and banking organisations.

On 3 July, a hacker group claimed a DDoS attack on Bangladeshi transportation service for 1 hour making the website unavailable for the mentioned time.

On 27 June, a hacker group defaced the website of a Bangladesh government college and shared a web archive supporting their claims.

On 24 June, a hacker group defaced the website of a Bangladesh health organization and shared a web archive supporting their claims.

On 21 June, the group claimed a DDoS attack on the website of Bangladeshi military organisations.

On 20 June, the group claimed to compromise Bangladesh's state-owned investment company, and exfiltrated data of over 100,000 investors and investment applicants. The threat group shared a single screenshot as proof of compromise and planned to release the data after successful exfiltration.

The Computer Incident Response Team has requested all organisations in Bangladesh to take the following measures to ensure their infrastructures' security:

Ensure strict network and user activity monitoring 24/7, especially during non-office hours, and watch out for any indication of data exfiltration.

Ensure implementing load balancer solutions to ensure that no single server is overwhelmed during an attack.

Deploy a Web Application Firewall to analyze incoming HTTP/HTTPS traffic and filter out malicious requests and traffic patterns commonly associated with DDoS attacks.

Ensure vital services such as DNS, NTP as well as network middleboxes are securely configured and are not exposed on the internet.

Validate and sanitize all user input to prevent malicious code injection (e.g., SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting) that could lead to web defacement.

Perform regular backups of your website's content and database. In the event of defacement, having up-to-date backups enables you to restore your website quickly.

Enforce HTTPS on your website with SSL/TLS encryption. This helps protect data during transmission and prevents attackers from tampering with website content in transit.

Keep all web server software, content management systems (CMS), plugins, and other software components up-to-date with the latest security patches.

Top News

cyber attacks / Hacktivism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee