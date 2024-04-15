Number of Benazir-like wealthy people increased: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Monday that the number of wealthy people like former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has increased in the country.

Rizvi said it in a press conference held at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the capital, citing recent media reports on  Benazir Ahmed's alleged corruption and lavish lifestyle.

Rizvi said these rich people were blessed by Sheikh Hasina for killing and forcefully disappearing BNP's thousands of leaders and activists.

"Besides, corruption in the name of mega projects, looting banks is not a fairy tale now, it's real."

He said it is true that there is a close relation between corruption and those who exist at the apex of power.

"During the Awami  League regime, they have become affluent and control tender, syndicate with blessings of ruling quarter, he claimed," Rizvi added.

"On one side, the Awami League and their oligarch are celebrating Eid lavishly, there was no joy of Eid among the country's poor and limited-income people on the other side," he said.

"How people will buy Eid clothes for their family members where they are struggling to ensure their daily meal," Rizvi said.

The poor people celebrated this year's Eid with ‍starvation and unprecedented sorrows, he added.

"Awami League's 15 years' misrule and embezzlement of people's money have caused a silent famine," Rizvi claimed.

"They also deceived people of the country by holding a staged, one-sided and dummy election," he added.

"Rizvi further said Bangladesh, which was born after a nine-month war against Pakistani rulers, is being crushed under the feet of a tyrant," said the BNP leader.

