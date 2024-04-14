Bangladesh facing not only political but cultural 'aggression' too, says Rizvi

UNB
14 April, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 09:14 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

During the Pahela Baishakh celebration marking the Bangla New Year, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi voiced concerns over what he described as both "political and cultural aggression".

The event took place in front of the BNP's Nayapalton central office, organised by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas).

Rizvi accused the Awami League government of attempting to alter fundamental aspects of Bangladeshi identity, including language, cultural practices, and traditional customs ranging from food habits to clothing. "The Awami League will not be able to break our cultural mosaicâ€"crafted by the rivers Padma, Meghna, Jamuna, Ichamati, Dhaleshwari, and Shitalakshyaâ€"which upholds our independence and sovereignty," Rizvi stated.

He emphasised that the cultural heritage championed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and safeguarded under the leadership of acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is integral to the nation's identity encompassing nationalism, independence, sovereignty, and democracy.

Furthermore, Rizvi lamented the current state of democracy in Bangladesh, highlighting that the festive spirit of Pahela Baishakh is overshadowed by the struggles of those fighting for democratic freedoms. With many BNP leaders and activists imprisoned, and only a few recently released, there is little cause for celebration among the ranks and the general populace, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

