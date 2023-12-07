Govt, FAO ink deals to improve food, nutrition security in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
07 December, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 06:42 pm

Related News

Govt, FAO ink deals to improve food, nutrition security in Bangladesh

UNB
07 December, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 06:42 pm
Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance and Arnoud Hameleers, FAO ad interim representative in Bangladesh, signed the agreements on Thursday. Photo: UNB
Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance and Arnoud Hameleers, FAO ad interim representative in Bangladesh, signed the agreements on Thursday. Photo: UNB

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance signed four agreements on Thursday to support Bangladesh in its efforts to improve food and nutrition security.

The four agreements are Technical Assistance to the Diversified Resilient Agriculture for Improved Food and Nutrition Security project (RAINS-TA), Accelerating Economic and Social Inclusion of Smallholder Farmers through Strong Producers' Organizations (ACCESS), Public-Private Blended Finance Facility for Climate Resilient Rice Landscape, Integrating Improved Agricultural Practices and Market Linkages to Improve Nutrition and Incomes of Smallholder Farmers in Ukhiya and Kutubdia Subdistricts of Cox's Bazar District.

The agreements were signed by Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance and Arnoud Hameleers, FAO Representative in Bangladesh ad interim, said a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

RAINS Technical Assistance will continue for 4 years with a $4 million budget.

The technical assistance part of RAINS, worth $4 million; is a grant funded by the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme (GAFSP) of the World Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is serving as the supervising entity, and FAO as the TA supporting entity.

RAINS seeks to enhance the resilience of the agriculture sector in three major climate hotspots of Bangladesh, namely the coastal, drought-prone, and northern char regions. The project, spanning four years, will implement diversified, resilient, and nutrition-sensitive production systems and improve off-farm opportunities along value chains in 14 districts of the nation.

It aims to improve food and nutrition security resilience of rural households facing environmental and economic shocks, and is set to directly improve the income and nutrition of 420 000 people by specifically targeting communities who are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Scaling up for external shocks and crises

Accelerating Economic and Social Inclusion of Smallholder Farmers through Strong Producers' Organizations (ACCESS) also received a grant of $3.26 million under GAFSP.

ACCESS will be implemented jointly by FAO and the Sara Bangla Krishak Society (SBKS), a national network of Producers' Organizations, that has already successfully partnered with FAO under a previous GAFSP pilot project—the Missing Middle Initiative (MMI).

ACCESS will work in 60 climatic hotspot communities to improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers so that they are more resilient to external shocks and crises.

Supporting marginal and smallholder farming families

Integrating Improved Agricultural Practices and Market Linkages to Improve Nutrition and Incomes of Smallholder Farmers in Ukhiya and Kutubdia Subdistricts of Cox's Bazar District project will be implemented with the budget of $300 000.

It aims to promote climate-smart, nutrition-sensitive agriculture among primary school students and their families and improve the livelihood of farmers.

The project will provide agricultural inputs, training on nutrition and dietary diversification, and establishing market linkages to 2,700 marginal and smallholder farming families from the host communities as well as 140 primary schools in Ukhiya and Kutubdia sub-districts.

The project is a joint initiative between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), funded by the US Department of Agriculture McGovern-Dole Food for Education Program, and is implemented in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and the Bangladesh Institute of Research and Training for Applied Nutrition (BIRTAN).

Regional project for rice landscapes

Public-Private Blended Finance Facility for Climate-Resilient Rice Landscapes is a regional project to be implemented in Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam; and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

With a budget of $120,000 this project will support the design of a new blended finance facility to catalyze public and private financing for climate-resilient rice landscapes, value chains and livelihoods.

 It will support public and private sector investment to scale-up adaptation and resilience-building in rice landscapes across Asia.

The project aims to enhance the capacity of an estimated 6-9 organizations (financial institutions, farmers' organizations, private sector) and about 6 250 individuals.

FAO will implement the project together with various partners such as Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP), World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and relevant government agencies in the project's target countries. 

Top News

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) / Nutrition / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

12h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

23h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

1h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

2h | TBS Stories
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

8h | TBS SPORTS