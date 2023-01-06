Govt not trying to suspend bail of Fakhrul, Abbas: Law minister

Govt not trying to suspend bail of Fakhrul, Abbas: Law minister

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 03:27 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that the government does not interfere in the matters of the court, regarding the attorney general's appeal for suspension of bail of BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in the Appellate Division,

"I heard from the attorney general that there was a violation of law in the bail granted by the High Court. That's why he went to the Appellate Division," said the law minister in response to a question from reporters at Akhaura railway station area of Brahmanbaria on Friday.

He also said that the court is taking all decisions independently.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas were picked up from their homes hours after the 7 December clash at Nayapaltan in the capital and were shown arrested the next day.

The senior BNP leaders were earlier denied bail four times by lower courts in this case.

The High Court on 3 January granted bail to Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas for six months in a case involving a clash between party activists and police last month.

Regarding the summoning of three lawyers of Brahmanbaria to the High Court in the case of abusing a judge, the law minister said that the judiciary is independent.

"Brahmanbaria District Judge and other judges complained to the chief justice by sending a video. I heard that the video showed that behaved badly towards a judge. In view of that, the High Court has issued a rule. Now the matter is under trial, the court will give judgment," he added.

It should be noted that the lawyers are holding a court boycott programme demanding the removal of Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nigar, Women and Child Suppression Tribunal-1 (District Judge) Muhammad Farooq and District Judge Court Chief Nazir Mominul Islam. As a result, the judicial proceedings of the court are being disrupted.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam / bail

