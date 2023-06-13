Give up tendency to undertake more projects: Planning minister

Government officials should give up the tendency of undertaking more projects in the future, said Planning Minister MA Mannan.

"More financial benefits can be enjoyed if people undertake projects considering the revenue sector," the minister made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest at the launching of Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Tuesday.

The minister further said project officials can be assigned good vehicles and even assistants.

He also said the work which can be done from the expenditure of the revenue sector need not be done under separate projects.

The minister directed the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) to withdraw from such projects and financing of survey work from the revenue budget as more projects spend more government funds.

According to the officials concerned, the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 survey was conducted under a specific project. Referring to which, the minister said the BBS should come out of the culture of undertaking a separate project for each survey.

Earlier at an event in April, Mannan said, "Small surveys can be done under a bigger one. This will reduce unnecessary expenditure of government funds. For this reason, all surveys of the BBS can be included under three basic surveys – Household Census, Labour Force Survey, and Economic Census."

