PM asks ministries to prioritise projects with swift impacts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (13 February) asked all ministries to prioritise projects that will directly benefit the people and yield swift impacts.

Presiding over the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting, the premier also directed the authorities concerned not to approve new projects without proper scrutiny.

Planning Department Senior Secretary Satyajit Karmakar briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said Sheikh Hasina also instructed the cabinet secretary to convene a meeting with the relevant secretaries of the projects that are nearing completion and ensure those are completed swiftly.

She also said allocating funds to these projects should be given the highest priority.

"The timeframe of some projects was extended. I think these projects should be accomplished quickly. Otherwise, expenses will unnecessarily increase and be time-consuming," she said.

The prime minister further directed an assessment of the completed projects' impact.

She requested all concerned to utilise "every inch of arable land of the country" for production of food grains.

Sheikh Hasina also gave instructions to utilise foreign loans properly.

Emphasising the need for preventing any lapse in utilising foreign loan funds, she underscored the need for careful management to avoid any delays in project execution.

"The country is currently facing economic pressure due to global conditions. Otherwise, the country has been moving fast towards prosperity," she said.

Nine projects worth Tk4,453 crore approved

During today's meeting, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved a total of nine development projects involving Tk4,453 crore.

Of the total project costs, Tk3,909 crore will come from the government, Tk290 crore from the relevant organisation's own fund while the rest of Tk254 crore from foreign assistance.

Briefing reporters, Senior Secretary Satyajit Karmakar mentioned that the initial revised proposal for the installation of the Chittagong city sewerage system project was excluded as per the prime minister's instruction.

The projects approved by the Ecnec include the initiative for employment generation through freelancing training aimed at educating job-seeking youth in 48 districts across the country.

The second amendment to the project for establishing a super-specialised hospital under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMAU), the expansion project of PDF (second phase), the construction of ACC divisional office buildings in Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Barishal, and Sylhet, as well as the upward expansion of the Mymensingh divisional office were also cleared by the Ecnec.