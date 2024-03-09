PM Hasina directs to expedite activities of ongoing projects

Bangladesh

UNB
09 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 10:15 pm

PM Hasina directs to expedite activities of ongoing projects

UNB
09 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 10:15 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (9 March) chaired a regular meeting of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust.

The meeting was held at her official residence, the Ganabhaban.

During the meeting, the prime minister, also chairperson of the trust, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the activities of the ongoing projects to complete those quickly.

The board of trustees' management committee approved the minutes of the previous meeting and discussed matters regarding the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.

The meeting also discussed the report of the sub-committee and other important issues.

Members of the trustee including Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Sheikh Helal Uddin, Farida Sheikh, Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present at the meeting.

