GD filed over ferry hitting Padma Bridge pillar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 12:19 pm

Related News

GD filed over ferry hitting Padma Bridge pillar

The GD was recorded last night but the Mawa naval outpost police will investigate the incident

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 12:19 pm
GD filed over ferry hitting Padma Bridge pillar

Padma Bridge authorities have filed a general diary (GD) at Louhajang Police Station after the Ro-Ro Ferry Birshreshtha Jahangir hit the No. 10 pillar of the Padma Bridge.

Louhajong Police Station Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Hossain said, "Dewan Abdul Quader, executive engineer of Padma Bridge, filed the GD on behalf of the authorities at 11 pm on Monday."

Munshiganj District Police Additional SP Sumon Deb said, "The GD was recorded last night but the Mawa naval outpost police will investigate the incident. The investigation is scheduled to start from Tuesday."

On Monday evening, a Ro-Ro Ferry named Birshreshtha Jahangir hit the pillar of the Padma Bridge on its way from Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Madaripur to Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj.

The pillar was slightly damaged while the rear floor of the ferry cracked and began to flood. The ferry was then quickly anchored at ghat No. 2 at Shimulia.

According to BIWTC sources, the fire brigade reached the spot and pumped the water out of the ferry, and repaired the cracked floor.

At least five people, including a woman, were injured in the incident. A private car was also severely damaged when a truck on the ferry crashed into it.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Pillar / Ferry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

16h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership