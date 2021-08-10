GD filed over ferry hitting Padma Bridge pillar

Padma Bridge authorities have filed a general diary (GD) at Louhajang Police Station after the Ro-Ro Ferry Birshreshtha Jahangir hit the No. 10 pillar of the Padma Bridge.

Louhajong Police Station Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Hossain said, "Dewan Abdul Quader, executive engineer of Padma Bridge, filed the GD on behalf of the authorities at 11 pm on Monday."

Munshiganj District Police Additional SP Sumon Deb said, "The GD was recorded last night but the Mawa naval outpost police will investigate the incident. The investigation is scheduled to start from Tuesday."

On Monday evening, a Ro-Ro Ferry named Birshreshtha Jahangir hit the pillar of the Padma Bridge on its way from Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Madaripur to Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj.

The pillar was slightly damaged while the rear floor of the ferry cracked and began to flood. The ferry was then quickly anchored at ghat No. 2 at Shimulia.

According to BIWTC sources, the fire brigade reached the spot and pumped the water out of the ferry, and repaired the cracked floor.

At least five people, including a woman, were injured in the incident. A private car was also severely damaged when a truck on the ferry crashed into it.