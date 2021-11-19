Gazipur mayor expelled from Awami League 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 08:29 pm

Related News

Gazipur mayor expelled from Awami League 

Awami League has decided to take legal actions against the Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam

TBS Report 
19 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 08:29 pm
File photo of Jahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation
File photo of Jahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation

Gazipur City Corporation Mayor and Awami League Gazipur Metropolitan Unit General Secretary Jahangir Alam has been expelled from the party for life.

His primary membership of the party has been cancelled for insulting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War.

The decision came at Awami League Central Working Committee's meeting, presided over by Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, on Friday. 

The party has also decided to take legal actions against the Gazipur City Corporation mayor. 

A video of Jahangir Alam criticising Bangabandhu and the martyrs of the Liberation War recently went viral on social media.

Awami League leaders and activists staged protests in several places in Gazipur demanding Jahangir's resignation from the post of mayor and expulsion from the party.

However, he had denied the allegations and said political opponents edited his statement and misrepresented it.

Jahangir was served with a show cause notice by the party over his controversial remarks on 3 October. 

The Gazipur City Corporation mayor had responded to the notice and offered apology to the party. 

Top News

Gazipur City Corporation / GCC Mayor Jahangir Alam / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  