Gazipur mayor expelled from Awami League 

Gazipur City Corporation Mayor and Awami League Gazipur Metropolitan Unit General Secretary Jahangir Alam has been expelled from the party for life.

His primary membership of the party has been cancelled for insulting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War.

The decision came at Awami League Central Working Committee's meeting, presided over by Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, on Friday.

The party has also decided to take legal actions against the Gazipur City Corporation mayor.

A video of Jahangir Alam criticising Bangabandhu and the martyrs of the Liberation War recently went viral on social media.

Awami League leaders and activists staged protests in several places in Gazipur demanding Jahangir's resignation from the post of mayor and expulsion from the party.

However, he had denied the allegations and said political opponents edited his statement and misrepresented it.

Jahangir was served with a show cause notice by the party over his controversial remarks on 3 October.

The Gazipur City Corporation mayor had responded to the notice and offered apology to the party.