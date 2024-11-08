Ex-MP Tahjib Alam Siddiqui arrested from Savar

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested former member of parliament from Jhenaidah-2 constituency and district Awami League leader Tahjib Alam Siddiqui from Savar in Dhaka on Thursday night.

A team of Rab-4 arrested him from the Nabinagar area in Savar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun, confirmed the matter.

The arrestee was produced at the Senior Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Jhenaidah. Police requested a 10-day remand for three cases, of which the court granted a 3-day remand.

The three cases are a murder case filed on 27 August involving the killing of Jamaat worker Abdus Salam 11 years ago and two arson cases filed on August 4 in connection with attacks on the district BNP office and the home of District BNP President Advocate MA Majid.

Tahjib was elected MP as an independent candidate in 2014 and as an Awami League-nominated candidate in 2018. In 2024, he contested as an Awami League-nominated candidate but was defeated by independent candidate Naser Shahriar Zahedi Mahul.

He is the son of the late Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, former central president of the Chhatra League. He is the owner of Dhaka Doreen Power Limited.