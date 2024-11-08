Ex-MP Tahjib Alam Siddiqui arrested from Savar

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:54 pm

Related News

Ex-MP Tahjib Alam Siddiqui arrested from Savar

A team of Rab-4 arrested him from the Nabinagar area in Savar

UNB
08 November, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:54 pm
Tahjib Alam Siddique. Photo: Collected
Tahjib Alam Siddique. Photo: Collected

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested former member of parliament from Jhenaidah-2 constituency and district Awami League leader Tahjib Alam Siddiqui from Savar in Dhaka on Thursday night.

A team of Rab-4 arrested him from the Nabinagar area in Savar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun, confirmed the matter.

The arrestee was produced at the Senior Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Jhenaidah. Police requested a 10-day remand for three cases, of which the court granted a 3-day remand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The three cases are a murder case filed on 27 August involving the killing of Jamaat worker Abdus Salam 11 years ago and two arson cases filed on August 4 in connection with attacks on the district BNP office and the home of District BNP President Advocate MA Majid.

Tahjib was elected MP as an independent candidate in 2014 and as an Awami League-nominated candidate in 2018. In 2024, he contested as an Awami League-nominated candidate but was defeated by independent candidate Naser Shahriar Zahedi Mahul.

He is the son of the late Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, former central president of the Chhatra League. He is the owner of Dhaka Doreen Power Limited.

 

Tahjib Alam Siddiqui / Awami League / Savar / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

34m | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

19m | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

3h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

4h | Videos
Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

2h | Videos