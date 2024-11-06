Election without Awami League won’t be acceptable: SHUJAN

The press briefing was organised to present recommendations of The Hunger Project aimed at fostering a fair electoral environment and forming a reform commission to support voter awareness and civic engagement in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

An acceptable election cannot be achieved without the participation of the Awami League, Dilip Kumar Sarkar, chief coordinator of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), said today (6 November).

"The elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024, though distinct, have each left the public dissatisfied. Just as the elections held without the BNP failed to gain public acceptance, attempting to exclude the Awami League would likely lead to low voter turnout," he said at a press conference at the Arjyalakshmi Auditorium on Sadar Road in Barishal city.

The press briefing was organised to present recommendations of The Hunger Project aimed at fostering a fair electoral environment and forming a reform commission to support voter awareness and civic engagement in Bangladesh.

At the briefing, Dilip Kumar further remarked that authoritarian practices within the party and the nation have often led to decisions being dictated by a single individual, making it unfair to hold the party solely accountable for leadership issues.

He advocated for participatory elections, emphasising that millions still support the Awami League.

However, he also acknowledged that over the last 15 years, some party members might have engaged in criminal activities, corruption, or other misconduct.

He stressed that those accused should face justice and accountability for their actions.

The SHUJAN chief coordinator stated that according to international guidelines for fair elections, ensuring broad public participation requires offering people multiple choices.

"The ballot should include all candidates and parties that the public wishes to see represented. Therefore, while those involved in wrongdoing should face justice, no party should be banned or barred from participating in the elections," he added.

At the press conference, 12 key proposals were presented as priorities for the Electoral System Reform Commission. These included repealing the current Election Commission Appointment Act and enacting a new one, restructuring the Election Commission, and appointing honest, impartial, and courageous individuals through a transparent process.

They also proposed an amendment to Article 70 of the Constitution to limit any individual to a maximum of two terms as prime minister.