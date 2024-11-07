Democracy not yet established despite fall of fascist regime: BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan

Though the fascist regime has fallen, democracy has not yet been established, said BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan.

He emphasised that democracy is unattainable without fair elections and that specific reforms are necessary to create a conducive environment for such elections.

Nazrul made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised by the 12-party alliance yesterday to observe what the BNP calls the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, marking the "civil-military uprising" of 7 November 1975.

The programme titled "7th November, National Revolution and Solidarity Day: A New Beginning for Democracy" was held at Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club.

On 31 October, the BNP declared a 10-day programme to mark the day extensively, aiming to highlight its true historical significance and background for the younger generation.

On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.

At the programme, Nazrul Islam said, "After the fall of the fascist regime, the main priority is the reestablishment of democracy. We must keep this in mind.

"Addressing people's everyday problems is essential – whoever is in power has that responsibility; it's a duty that cannot be overlooked."

Regarding reforms, he said, "Those who talk about reforms aren't saying anything new. We outlined a 31-point reform agenda long ago."

"Reforms don't necessarily have to be carried out by a single government; they should evolve to meet emerging demands," he said, adding, "Each entity must understand its responsibilities. The role of an elected government is different from that of an interim government, and this distinction needs to be recognised."

The BNP leader further said, "We've mentioned the need for these reforms many times. However, it's not something that can all be done at once, even by the next government."

"Ten years from now, we might feel that what we're doing today needs reforming again. So, reform is a continuous process. If anyone thinks they'll complete all reforms at once, that won't be possible."

"For holding a free, fair, and neutral election, the necessary reforms must be implemented. Additionally, measures must be taken to address the daily crises faced by the people and maintain law and order in the country.

"You can also provide recommendations on what actions a newly elected government should undertake for the benefit of the nation," said Nazrul.

Chaired by Jatiya Party President Mustafa Jamal Haider, the discussion meeting was also attended by Jagpa Vice President Rashed Pradhan, advocate Ehsanul Huq, and leaders from the 12-party alliance.