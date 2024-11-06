HC orders 2 ex-AL MPs, 13 others to surrender before lower court over 2001 murder case

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (6 November) ordered two former Awami League lawmakers HBM Iqbal and Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon along with 13 others to surrender in connection with a case filed over the killing of four people at a BNP rally in Malibagh in 2001.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice Md Sagir Hossain ordered them to surrender before Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Court-8.

The High Court issued the order after staying the trial court's 2010 verdict that had acquitted the accused in the case.

The order followed a petition from Advocate Eunus Ali Mridha, former BNP president of Khilgaon Thana, who filed the case in 2001, his lawyer Advocate Aminul Islam told The Business Standard.

Accordant to the case document, on 13 February 2001, a clash erupted between a rally led by HBM Iqbal, and a BNP rally at Malibagh intersection.

Four BNP activists—Jasim Uddin, Khokon, Abdur Rashid Molla, and Najma Akhtar—were killed in a gunfire incident at the gathering.

On 29 December 2002, a chargesheet was filed against 24 people, including HBM Iqbal, in connection with the incident.

However, in 2010, the Dhaka 1st Speedy Trial Tribunal acquitted 15 accused. The trial against the remaining accused continued.

Lawyer Aminul said the judge had not provided any detailed reasons for the acquittal. Therefore, after a change of government, the plaintiff, filed a petition with the HC.

"Hearing the petition, the court directed the 15 accused to surrender. If they fail to surrender within the stipulated time, they will be arrested," he added.