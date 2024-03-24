Gazipur gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 16

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 10:39 am

Two more people succumbed to injuries from the gas cylinder blast in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila, taking the death toll to 16.

The deceased were identified as Nadem, 22 years old and Lalon, 24 years old.

Nadem, who had 55% flame burn with inhalation injuries, breathed his last around 8:00pm last night (23 March) and Lalon, who had 40% burn, passed away at 3:20am (24 march) at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of the hospital.

Six patients have been released from hospital. Now 10 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, of whom conditions of six victims are critical, added the doctor.

Kamala Khatun, Solaiman Molla, Mansur Ali, Tayeba, Ariful Islam, Mahidul, Nargis Khatun, Zahirul Islam, Motaleb, Md Solaiman, Rabbi, Tawhid, Yeasin and Mashiur previously died from burn injuries from the blast.

At least 35 people, including women and children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in Kaliakair on 13 March.

One patient was admitted with 100% burns while three were hospitalised with 95% burns, and 16 were hospitalised with over 50% burns, according to sources at the hospital.

Locals said a fire broke out from a gas cylinder at a house in Telir Chala area of Mouchak in Kaliakair around 6pm on 13 March. When residents of the house threw it out on the road, the explosion occurred.

Gazipur Cylinder blast / death

