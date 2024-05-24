Chinese firm DEX-I to take over closed Mithun Knitting

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
24 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:35 am

Related News

Chinese firm DEX-I to take over closed Mithun Knitting

According to conditions set by the BSEC, the takeover has to be completed within a month

Salah Uddin Mahmud
24 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:35 am
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has cleared the way for the acquisition of Mithun Knitting and Dyeing, now known as Toyo Knitex (CEPZ) Limited, by Destination Express International DEX-I Limited, a China-based courier company.

The regulator last week approved the transfer of 5,449,058 shares, held by the legal heirs of the company's original owner, late Md Mozammel Haque, a former lawmaker, to the Chinese company.

According to conditions set by the BSEC, the takeover has to be completed within a month. 

Since September 2019, Mithun Knitting's factory in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) has remained shut down. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its lease was terminated by the zone authorities in February 2019 due to unpaid dues of nearly Tk20 to several institutions, including the BEPZA, after it failed to comply with the safety reforms required by the Accord. 

The safety compliance failure resulted in a blacklisting by the foreign buyers, who stopped placing orders at the factory. 

To recover some of the outstanding debts, including workers' wages, the BEPZA auctioned off the factory's assets. 

A BSEC official seeking anonymity said, "The company now exists only on paper with no remaining assets. It risks delisting from the stock market if no new investments are made."

Mozammel's legal heirs are Rabeya Khatun, Md Rafiqul Haque, Md Mahbub-Ul-Haque, Md Atikul Haque, Md Rabiul Haque, Syeda Hasina Haque, Mahbuba Haque, Mahmuda Haque, Mahfuza Haque, and Monsura Haque.

For the takeover, the new owner has to maintain at least a 30% shareholding in the company and will be responsible for repaying the BASIC Bank loan, which initially was Tk 3 crore but has now grown to nearly Tk 5 crore.

They have to pay the penalties, if any, imposed by the BSEC as well.

With the news of the acquisition, the company's share price jumped by 73% to Tk 32.70 in 15 trading days from Tk 18.90 on 2 May, with a closing price of Tk 31.80 on Thursday. The company was listed on the stock market in 1994. 

Dex-I Limited is well-known for its courier service within China, particularly for the garment industry. It has a strategic partnership with a world-renowned logistics conglomerate.

As of 30 April 2024, sponsor directors retain a 17.20% stake in Mithun Knitting, institutional investors 15.49%, foreign investors 0.16% and general shareholders hold 67.15% shares. 

Top News

Mithun Knitting / Chinese Firm / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

8h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

1h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

2h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

3h | Videos