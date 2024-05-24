Govt working to protect expatriate workers both at and abroad: State minister

Migration

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:24 am

Related News

Govt working to protect expatriate workers both at and abroad: State minister

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:24 am
File photo of State Minister for Expatriates&#039; Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury. Photo: BSS
File photo of State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury. Photo: BSS

The government is working to protect expatriate workers both during their stay in the foreign country and at home after they return, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Foreign Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said on Thursday (23 May).

Various programs are being implemented to this end, he said during a meeting with the representatives of the Parliamentary Caucus on Migration and Development at the ministry's conference room.

"In addition to sending workers abroad, we are also working to create a suitable environment to connect the repatriated expatriates' specialised knowledge, skills, networks, capacity and economic capital to the country's social and economic activities," said the state minister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a bid to increase the remittance inflow by sending skilled workers abroad, modern and timely equipment is being set up in the technical training centres, he said.

Tanvir Shakil Joy, chairperson of the parliamentary caucus, Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta, Expatriates' Welfare and Foreign Employment Secretary Md Ruhul Amin, an ILO delegation and others were present at the meeting. 

 

Bangladesh / Corporates

Expatriates / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

8h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

1h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

2h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

3h | Videos