Govt working to protect expatriate workers both at and abroad: State minister

The government is working to protect expatriate workers both during their stay in the foreign country and at home after they return, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Foreign Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said on Thursday (23 May).

Various programs are being implemented to this end, he said during a meeting with the representatives of the Parliamentary Caucus on Migration and Development at the ministry's conference room.

"In addition to sending workers abroad, we are also working to create a suitable environment to connect the repatriated expatriates' specialised knowledge, skills, networks, capacity and economic capital to the country's social and economic activities," said the state minister.

In a bid to increase the remittance inflow by sending skilled workers abroad, modern and timely equipment is being set up in the technical training centres, he said.

Tanvir Shakil Joy, chairperson of the parliamentary caucus, Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta, Expatriates' Welfare and Foreign Employment Secretary Md Ruhul Amin, an ILO delegation and others were present at the meeting.