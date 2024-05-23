Biman CEO Shafiul Azim accorded reception on promotion to secretary 

A file photo of Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim. Photo: Collected

Biman Bangladesh Airlines managing director Shafiul Azim has been accorded reception for his promotion to the rank of secretary.

The reception programme was held at the head office of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Thursday (23 May), reads a press release.

Mustafa Kamal Uddin, chairman of the Board of Directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and former senior secretary, attended the reception as the chief guest. 

The event was chaired by Motiul Islam Chowdhury, director of Administration of Biman. 

Executive director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, general managers, representatives of the CBA, various associations were also present at the event.

Shafiul Azim was appointed as the managing director and CEO of of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on 12 December 2022.

