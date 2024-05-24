DW documentary on peacekeepers: UN says it follows three-step screening process when deploying troops

The United Nations has said it follows a three-step screening process when deploying troops in peacekeeping missions to meet the highest standards of efficiency and integrity, including respect for and commitment to human rights.

"Look, there are three parts to the screening. One thing involves self-certification; the other one involves the certification by the sending country, and obviously, there's a procedure also by the High Commissioner's Office for Human Rights," Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, told a regular briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on 22 May.

He made the remarks when Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, former assistant press secretary to the then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, drew his attention to the DW documentary on UN missions.

"Yes, we've seen the documentary and our colleagues in the peacekeeping department have been interacting and gave a statement to the producers," said the spokesman.

He restated that the Secretariat is committed to deploying personnel that meet the highest standards of efficiency and integrity, including respect for and commitment to human rights, and has established the relevant procedures and mechanisms under the policy on human rights screening of UN personnel.

Over the years, Stephane said, there have been cases where they were informed of allegations of past human rights violations committed by uniformed personnel, from a small number of countries, deployed in peacekeeping missions.

"When such cases occur, our peacekeeping colleagues take appropriate action in accordance with their screening policy and other relevant frameworks, including in consultation with troop-contributing countries," he said.

And sometimes it can result in uniformed personnel not being deployed or even being repatriated by the UN if allegations are substantiated, said the spokesman.

Ansarey has been referred to by the foreign minister as someone "paid by BNP" to ask questions purposefully for generating negative responses.

"There's someone who used to work for Khaleda Zia's press wing. He is paid by BNP. He asks questions purposefully to try and get negative answers about Bangladesh. He asks questions intentionally," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters recently, apparently referring to his activities in the US State Department briefings.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to peacekeeping operations. Since 1988, 188,558 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have participated in 63 UN missions in 40 countries, and 7,436 uniformed personnel are currently serving in 13 countries.

The UN appreciates Bangladesh for its "steadfast and remarkable contribution" to peacekeeping operations over the years.

Bangladesh has pledged to increase rates of female troop participation in line with the 2019 National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security and the United Nations stands ready to help Bangladesh meet its commitments to ensure more diversity.