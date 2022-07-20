Gang rape in Ctg: Rickshaw puller rewarded for calling 999

Abdul Hannan, a rickshaw puller in Chattogram, has been rewarded for using the national emergency service 999 and helping police to arrest three rapists.

Police Commissioner Krishnapada Roy handed over the prize money to Abdul Hannan at the Chattogram Metropolitan Police Dampara office on Wednesday (20 July).

On 17 July, three persons were arrested in a case filed for gang-raping a woman after halting her rickshaw at an area in Chattogram city.

Three accused rapists out of the six were arrested from the spot after a phone call was made to 999 by the rickshaw puller Abdul Hannan.



However, the other three were also arrested in a raid on Monday night.

The incident took place under the Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover near GEC Bata Gali under Khulshi police station.

"I called the police (999) to save the woman from gang-raping remembering my mother and sister," Abdul Hannan told The Business Standard.

Abdul Hannan was travelling to GEC intersection pulling his empty rickshaw. He saw three young boys dragging a woman from a rickshaw to GEC Bata Gali.

"After seeing this, I called 999 to inform the matter. After 15 minutes, the police reached the spot and rescued the women," he added.

Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulshi police station, said that the crime rate will fall if everyone becomes aware like Abdul Hannan.

"Six accused persons were sent to jail on Tuesday," the OC added.

The arrestees are Faruk Hossain, Md Arif, Abdur Rahman, Saiful Islam, Abdul Khalek and Mohammad Hossain.

The victim was admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Chattogram Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

The elder brother of the victim filed a case in this regard with Khulshi police station.