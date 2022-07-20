Gang rape in Ctg: Rickshaw puller rewarded for calling 999

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:44 pm

Related News

Gang rape in Ctg: Rickshaw puller rewarded for calling 999

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:44 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Abdul Hannan, a rickshaw puller in Chattogram, has been rewarded for using the national emergency service 999 and helping police to arrest three rapists.

 Police Commissioner Krishnapada Roy handed over the prize money to Abdul Hannan at the Chattogram Metropolitan Police Dampara office on Wednesday (20 July).

 On 17 July, three persons were arrested in a case filed for gang-raping a woman after halting her rickshaw at an area in Chattogram city.

Three accused rapists out of the six were arrested from the spot after a phone call was made to 999 by the rickshaw puller Abdul Hannan.
 
However, the other three were also arrested in a raid on Monday night.

The incident took place under the Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover near GEC Bata Gali under Khulshi police station.

"I called the police (999) to save the woman from gang-raping remembering my mother and sister," Abdul Hannan told The Business Standard.

 Abdul Hannan was travelling to GEC intersection pulling his empty rickshaw. He saw three young boys dragging a woman from a rickshaw to GEC Bata Gali.

"After seeing this, I called 999 to inform the matter. After 15 minutes, the police reached the spot and rescued the women," he added.

 Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulshi police station, said that the crime rate will fall if everyone becomes aware like Abdul Hannan.

 "Six accused persons were sent to jail on Tuesday," the OC added.

 The arrestees are Faruk Hossain, Md Arif, Abdur Rahman, Saiful Islam, Abdul Khalek and Mohammad Hossain.

 The victim was admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Chattogram Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

The elder brother of the victim filed a case in this regard with Khulshi police station.

 

Top News

Gang Rape / Chattogram Gang Rape / Rickshaw puller

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

37m | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

1h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

2h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership