Fresh clash erupts between Dhaka College students and New Market traders

A fresh clash between Dhaka College students and traders of New Market has erupted at Nilkhet intersection on Tuesday morning.

Blocking the Nilkhet road, traders and students are throwing brickbats at each other.

There was a clash between the students and some traders last night.

The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time.

Police then dispersed the crowd using rubber bullets. Several students were severely injured during this time.

Photo: Asadulla Lion/ TBS

However, the reason of the clash is still not clear. Following the clash, Dhaka College authorities postponed all classes and exams of 19 April.

Several Dhaka College students claimed that one of their classmates was attacked by the traders of New Market on Monday night. Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with locally made weapons.

Meanwhile, contrary to the claims made by the students, the shop owners said that some students of Dhaka College came to eat at a fast-food shop in New Market.

An altercation ensued as they reportedly tried to leave without paying the bill. At one point the students started attacking and vandalising the shops, they added.