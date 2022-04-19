City brought to its knees as students, shop owners again clash in New Market

Screengrab taken from The Business Standard’s live feed of the clash in New Market on Tuesday, 19 April, 2021.

Gridlocks caused by this morning's (19 April) clash between Dhaka College students and traders of New Market in the Nilkhet intersection have virtually paralyzed the capital.

Chases and counter-chases, which began early Tuesday, resulted in fewer public transport vehicles on the roads beside a handful of private cars.

Agitated students along with the shop owners were seen blocking the Azimpur-Science Laboratory road with sticks and brickbats.

This led to a complete shutdown of vehicular movement on the route. Also, all the shops in the area were kept closed since today morning to avoid any untoward situation.

The clash forced city dwellers to walk to their desired destinations, mainly office goers, school students and eid shoppers, amid the scorching summer heat. Many said that they were fasting.

Contrariwise, commuters faced massive traffic snarls in other parts of the capital.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Sheikh Muhammad Shamim, additional deputy commissioner of Traffic Tejgaon division, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said, "Dhaka commuters are facing huge traffic gridlock since Tuesday morning. Things are worse on the Mirpur Road (from Science Lab area to Mipur Technical).

"Vehicles from the Mirpur Technical area couldn't move towards Shymoli or the other adjacent areas due to the clash in New Market. People had to walk to their destinations."

