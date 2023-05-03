Former Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 04:47 pm

Mamunul Haque, leader of Hefazat-e-Islam
Mamunul Haque, leader of Hefazat-e-Islam

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, in five separate cases filed with Dhaka's Paltan and Chattogram's Hathazari Police Station in 2021.

An HC bench of Justice Mostafa Jaman Islam and Justice Aminul Islam passed the order following petitions filed by Manunul's lawyer seeking bail in the cases.

Mamunul's lawyer Advocate Helal Uddin Molla said the former Hefazat leader is not being released at the moment because there are more cases pending against him. 

A total of 41 cases were filed against Mamunul. He earlier secured bail in 13 cases.
The cases were filed over violence and preventing police from discharging duties during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

Mamunul was arrested from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in the capital's Mohammadpur area on 18 April 2021.

He is well-known among Islamic hardliners for his hate speech and violent sermons in religious congregations and on social media platforms. 

 

Mamunul Haque

