EC dialogue: Khilafat Majlis demands Mamunul Haque’s release

Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis has requested the release of Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque in dialogue with the Election Commission.

The organisation also proposed 15 points with this demand in the dialogue with the EC held on Tuesday (19 July) afternoon.

"Our leaders are in jail. How would they participate in dialogue if they are in jail? How would they participate in the election? We want your support for the release of all leaders including Mamunul Haque," said Khilafat Majlis Acting Secretary General Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed.

In response to this demand of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, "You have a lot of grudges. We admit it. We sympathise with you on this matter. Whether there is anything we (EC) can do about it or not, I can't say anything at the moment."

He also advised that if the organisation feels that its leaders are being illegally imprisoned then the activists should speak up and appeal to the government for their release.

On 18 April 2021, a joint team of Tejgaon Division police and DMP's Detective Branch arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasah in Mohammadpur in separate cases.

He was remanded for 18 days in six different cases over rape, vandalism and Hefazat mayhem. Among them, three were filed by the district police, two by the CID, and one by the PBI.

Mamunul was held with a woman he claims to be his second wife from a resort in Sonargaon on 3 April 2021.

Later, Hefazat leaders claimed that Mamunul went to the resort with his "second wife" where locals confined and harassed him before calling in the police.

