EC dialogue: Khilafat Majlis demands Mamunul Haque’s release

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

EC dialogue: Khilafat Majlis demands Mamunul Haque’s release

On 18 April 2021, a joint team of Tejgaon Division police and DMP's Detective Branch arrested Mamunul

TBS Report 
19 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Mamunul Haque, leader of Hefazat-e-Islam
Mamunul Haque, leader of Hefazat-e-Islam

Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis has requested the release of Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque in dialogue with the Election Commission.

The organisation also proposed 15 points with this demand in the dialogue with the EC held on Tuesday (19 July) afternoon.

"Our leaders are in jail. How would they participate in dialogue if they are in jail? How would they participate in the election? We want your support for the release of all leaders including Mamunul Haque," said Khilafat Majlis Acting Secretary General Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed.

In response to this demand of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, "You have a lot of grudges. We admit it. We sympathise with you on this matter. Whether there is anything we (EC) can do about it or not, I can't say anything at the moment."

He also advised that if the organisation feels that its leaders are being illegally imprisoned then the activists should speak up and appeal to the government for their release.

On 18 April 2021, a joint team of Tejgaon Division police and DMP's Detective Branch arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasah in Mohammadpur in separate cases.

He was remanded for 18 days in six different cases over rape, vandalism and Hefazat mayhem. Among them, three were filed by the district police, two by the CID, and one by the PBI.

Mamunul was held with a woman he claims to be his second wife from a resort in Sonargaon on 3 April 2021.

Later, Hefazat leaders claimed that Mamunul went to the resort with his "second wife" where locals confined and harassed him before calling in the police.
 

Top News

Khelafat Majlis / Mamunul Haque / EC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

8h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to measure technological advancement

How to measure technological advancement

55m | Videos
Secret behind Ananta, Barsha's fitness

Secret behind Ananta, Barsha's fitness

2h | Videos
Politics centring occupying south pole

Politics centring occupying south pole

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The necessity of online classes for students

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership