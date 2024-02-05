SC upholds HC order on ex-Hefazat leader Mamunul's bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday upheld a High Court order that granted bail to Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, in two cases over vandalism of an Awami League office in Narayanganj's Sonargaon around three years back.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after a petition was filed in this regard, said the defendant's counsel Advocate Joynul Abedin.

Assistant Attorney General Saiful Alam represented the state in the court during the hearing.

Advocate Joynul said that the court upheld the HC order as his client has been in jail for the past three years in the two cases but police have not submitted chargesheets yet.

On 3 April 2021, local Chattra and Jubo League activists confined Mamunul Haque along with a woman to a room in a resort in Sonargaon, though the Hefazat leader claimed that the woman was his second wife.

Hearing this, supporters of the Hefazat-e-Islam rushed to the resort and went on a rampage and snatched away their leader from the clutches of police.

His supporters blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway and vandalised a local AL office and some vehicles.

On 18 April of the same year, he was arrested from Mohammadpur Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasha and since then he has been in jail.

27 days after the resort incident, a woman posing herself as the wife of the former Hefazat leader filed a case under the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act with Sonargaon police station.

Moreover, several cases were filed against him over the vandalism of an AL office, a resort and other establishments.

On 9 May last year, an HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Goni and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted bail to the former Hefazat leader in two vandalism cases filed with Sonargaon police station.

On the following day, the Chamber Judge Court of the Appellate Division stayed the HC order after the prosecution submitted a petition challenging it.

Later, the petition was sent to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for hearing and finally, the court upheld the HC order.