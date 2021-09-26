Mumunul asked to appear before Cumilla court Dec 23 

Bangladesh

UNB
26 September, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 02:57 pm

Related News

Mumunul asked to appear before Cumilla court Dec 23 

UNB
26 September, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 02:57 pm
Mumunul asked to appear before Cumilla court Dec 23 

A Cumilla court on Sunday asked Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam and Mawlana Khaled Saifullah Ayubi to appear before it on December 23 in a case filed over delivering provocative speech at a mahfil in 2020.

Judge Irfanul Haque Chowdhury of Cumilla Cognizance Court-7 fixed the date when the two Hefazat leaders appeared before the court in the case on Sunday, said Advocate Nurul Islam, a counsel of the state.

On December 17, last year, police filed a case against six people including Mamunul for organizing a mahfil in Chandina upazila of the district without the consent of the local administration and delivering provocative speech at the mahfil.

On April 18, a joint team of Tejgaon Division police and DMP's Detective Branch arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasah in Mohammadpur in separate cases.

He was remanded for 18 days in six different cases over rape, vandalism and Hefazat mayhem. Among them, three were filed by the district police, two by the CID, and one by the PBI.

Mamunul was held with a woman he claims to be his second wife from a resort in Sonargaon on April 3.

Later, Hefazat leaders claimed that Mamunul went to the resort with his "second wife" where locals confined and harassed him before calling in the police.

Top News

Mamunul Haque / Hefazat leader

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives