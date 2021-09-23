High Court grants bail to Jhumon Das 

Court

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 12:00 pm

Related News

High Court grants bail to Jhumon Das 

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Photo: Daily Prothom Alo/Collected
Photo: Daily Prothom Alo/Collected

The High Court today granted one year bail to Jhumon Das Apon, who was arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act of Sunamganj for criticising Hefajat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque on Facebook.

The virtual High Court bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajal passed the order.

Earlier, the HC set 23 September to pass its order on the bail plea filed by Jhumon Das.

On 15 March, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh arranged a rally named 'Shan-e-Risalat Sammelan' in Sunamganj's Dirai upazila where its former Ameer Junaid Babunagari and joint secretary general Manunul Haque delivered sermons. 

Later, Jhumon Das posted a status on Facebook opining that Mamunul Haque's speech was disruptive to communal harmony, this was propagated as a derogatory comment against the Hefazat, and that led to mayhem in Noagaon village of Shalla upazila on 17 March.

During the mayhem, miscreants vandalised and looted about 90 Hindu houses.

Police detained Jhumon on 16 March to avoid a possible attack on the village, but the attempt went in vain. They showed Jhumon (25) arrested under section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and produced him before a Sunamganj court on 17 March that later sent him to jail.

He has been in jail ever since.

The incident caused a stir across the country.  Local Union Parishad Chairman Bakul Majumder and police filed two separate cases with Shalla Police Station.

Thirty people were arrested in the next two days after the attack.

Later on 19 March, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Shahidul Islam, the mastermind of the attack.

Jhumon Das filed bail petitions in the trial court seven times and filed a bail petition to the High Court. Following the rejection of bail pleas multiple times, he filed a fresh plea seeking bail from the High court, says the petitioner's lawyer.

Since Jhumon's arrest, various political, social and rights organisations have been demanding his release from jail.

Jhumon Das's wife along with their one-year-old child joined different programmes organised by various organisations in the city, demanding his release.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jhumon Das / DSA case / Digital Security Act (DSA) / Mamunul Haque

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly