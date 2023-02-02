FM Momen to join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo

UNB
02 February, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:05 am

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on 4 February.

He is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Colombo on Thursday, said a diplomatic source, adding that he will have a number of meetings apart from joining the Independence Day programmes there.

The main ceremony of the National Independence Day celebrations will be held on 4 February at 8:30am at Galle Face Green under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Earlier, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given out instructions to celebrate the 75th Independence Day "with pride at minimal cost" and with the new reformist programme for the next 25 years.

The foreign minister is likely to meet the Sri Lankan president and prime minister apart from his meeting with Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry during his stay in Colombo. 

Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Bimala Rai Paudyal will also join the celebrations and is likely to have a meeting with Minister Momen.

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebration, a number of programmes are scheduled to be held from 2 to 19 February.

"We must celebrate the 75th Independence Anniversary; otherwise, the world will say that we are not capable of even celebrating our independence. Similarly, we need to attract tourists and investors to our country.

We need to build a positive image of our country. Therefore, let us minimize our expenditure and celebrate our Day of Independence," Sri Lankan media quoted President Ranil Wickremesinghe as saying.

