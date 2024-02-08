FM Hasan seeks early conclusion of Teesta deal, renewal of Ganges Water sharing treaty with India

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday emphasised the early conclusion of the Teesta water-sharing agreement aiming to strengthen water cooperation between Bangladesh and India.

He also stressed the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty that will expire in 2026.

The issue of border killings was discussed during his bilateral meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on his maiden bilateral trip to India as the foreign minister.

Both sides agreed to enhanced cooperation between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Border Security Force (BSF) and using non-lethal weapons to reduce border killings to zero.

Foreign Minister Mahmud requested his Indian counterpart to withdraw tariff and non-tariff barriers for Bangladesh's exports, as well as ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh to maintain price stability, especially during Ramadan.

Mahmud is visiting India from 6 to 9 February 2024 at the invitation of the external affairs minister of India.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the excellent bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India.

They discussed key areas of mutual interest, expressing a commitment to strengthening collaboration across various areas.

They stressed the need for deeper and high-quality cooperation in various sectors, especially trade and commerce, connectivity, power, defence and security cooperation and water.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to collaborate further with each other at sub-regional, regional and multilateral platforms.

Mahmud thanked India for their cooperation and continued support in various sectors which resulted in a remarkable year of 2023 in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He noted that a number of projects in promoting power sector cooperation and establishing connectivity were inaugurated by the two prime ministers.

The Indian External Affairs minister congratulated the Bangladesh Foreign Minister for conducting a very good and successful elections held last month.

Dr Jaishankar emphasised on regional connectivity and power sector cooperation.

He appreciated the government of Bangladesh under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for socio-economic advancement during last 15 years.

The minister noted that Bangladesh and India should work together to fulfil the aspirations of the people of both countries.

He stressed devising ways and means of fast-tracking LoC projects.

Both the foreign ministers discussed in detail the evolving situation in Myanmar and its impact on the regional stability and repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Bangladesh's foreign minister reiterated India's support in the early repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

Both foreign ministers expressed commitment to further enhance their collaboration to promote sub-regional cooperation within the framework of BIMSTEC, IORA and BBIN.

The foreign minister invited the External Affairs Minister of India to Dhaka for the next Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) Meeting at his earliest convenience.

Earlier, Mahmud paid tribute to the memories of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

He met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and visited the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India.