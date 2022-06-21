Floods kill 36, injure 2,934 in five days: DGHS

So far 36 people have died in 27 flood-affected districts in the last five days, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In addition, 2,934 people were affected with various diseases such as vision impairment, diarrhea, skin diseases or sustained snake bites during this period.

Of the casualties, five deaths and 442 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to DGHS, 18 people died in Sylhet, 15 in Mymensingh and three in the Rangpur division.

The maximum number of 10 deaths were reported in Sylhet district followed by five in Sunamganj.

They died being drowned in flood water and bitten by snakes.

A total of 1,976 medical teams are working in the flood-hit four divisions, said DGHS.

