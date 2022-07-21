ADB to assist in overcoming flood damage

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has assured Bangladesh of assistance and support for the development of regions after the recent floods in Sylhet and elsewhere in the country.

Country Director of Asian Development Bank in Bangladesh, Edimon Ginting, said this   visiting with LGRD minister Md Tazul Islam.

The local government minister drew attention to flood-damaged roads, bridges, culverts, and water and sanitation, in various parts of the country including the Sylhet region. He said the government has been taking a number of steps to quickly overcome these losses.

The minister said ADB has always assisted Bangladesh in the development of rural infrastructure, water resources, agriculture, education, transport, energy and other sectors.

"ADB has been by Bangladesh's side since the beginning in strengthening Bangladesh's social and economic security," Tazul added.

Thanking ADB for standing by Bangladesh, the minister called on them to stand by Bangladesh in achieving the sustainable development goals.

In the meeting, ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting expressed interest in having ADB work alongside the government in flood-affected areas.

He reassured that ADB has always stood by Bangladesh's development and will stand by it at always.

Saying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership is working tirelessly to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country by 2041, Ginting said Bangladesh has become a role model for development in the world.

Secretary of the Local Government Division, Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering, Md Saifur Rahman, and other senior officials of the Local Government Division were present at the meeting.

 

