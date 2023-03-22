ADB approves $230m loan for flood rehabilitation in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a $230 million emergency assistance loan to help Bangladesh's rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in districts affected by devastating floods in May-June, 2022.

Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh in May-June 2022 caused massive flooding, especially in the low-lying Haor region, affecting 7.2 million people.

The project will help in the reconstruction, improvement of resilience, and economic recovery of northeast region districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj, and Sylhet.

"Bangladesh has taken steps to progressively improve its capacity to adapt to climate change, which include an adaptation plan that identifies major interventions in 11 climate-stressed regions across the country," said ADB Principal Portfolio Management Specialist for Bangladesh Tika Limbu.

"This project will support the government's efforts and help restore damaged infrastructure, improve livelihoods, and build community resilience, applying the principal of build-back-better and aligning with the national adaptation plan."

The project will rehabilitate and reconstruct transport structures in affected communities including 757 kilometers (km) of rural roads and 34 km of rail track with associated culverts and bridges. It will incorporate safety features, particularly for the elderly, women, children, and people with disability, according to a press release.

protect agriculture areas and affected villages in the future, 80 km of river embankment will be improved, including reconstruction of 3.8 km of flood prevention walls and 15 flood fuses. The project will rehabilitate 14 km of submersible embankment and 4 irrigation regulators and sluices. Rivers and irrigation channels will be planted with more than 100,000 trees to strengthen embankments and lessen greenhouse gas emissions.

The project will provide affected communities with safe and continuous water supply by rehabilitating 11,900 tube wells. It will also improve sanitation by deploying 100 mobile toilets designed to the needs of women and integrating climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

An additional $1 million technical assistance grant from ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund will support implementing agencies in building their capacities in climate adaptation and disaster risk management, improving project implementation and monitoring, and strengthening flood risk management and early warning system.