Fishermen's long wait comes to an end as fishing to resume after 65 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 10:16 pm

Hundreds of fishermen started returning to sea from Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar coasts for mainly hilsa catch.

Photo: Sikder Ahmed
Coastal fishermen are all geared up with loading fishing equipment, ice, and other supplies in trawlers as marine fishing resumed on Sunday midnight after a 65-day ban.  

However, some fishermen have already started returning to sea from fishery ghat, Ichakhali ghat, and Banshkhali of Chattogram, Teknaf, Moheshkhali, Kutubdia, Chakaria, and Pekua coasts of Cox's Bazar to catch mostly hilsa even before ending the deadline.

Moreover, hundreds of fishermen were also found busy preparing their trawlers, fuels, and food items in the coastal areas of the two districts on Sunday morning.

The government imposed a ban on fishing of all species, including hilsa, from 20 May to 23 July, in the sea in order to increase the breeding and production of fish.

According to coastal fishermen, there are around 10,000 fishing trawlers in the two districts. Trawlers have to go to the Bay of Bengal 40-60 kilometres far from the coasts to catch hilsa.

Clouds covered the Chattogram sky and the sea is also rough since morning. During rough weather, large hilsas were caught in the sea, they added.

District Fisheries Officer Farhana Lovely said, "We are expecting that the size and weight of hilsa may increase due to the longtime ban on fishing."

Fishing / Bangladesh

